Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. MCCORMICK & CO /SH comprises about 1.1% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $13,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,463,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,790,000 after acquiring an additional 79,040 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,519,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,258,000 after acquiring an additional 96,798 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,567,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,052,000 after purchasing an additional 489,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,106,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,727,000 after purchasing an additional 18,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $58,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,002.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 51,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $7,285,113.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 114,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,254,322.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,200 shares of company stock worth $30,747,866 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Sunday, September 30th. UBS Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $141.95 on Thursday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $98.34 and a twelve month high of $156.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.36.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is a boost from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is 48.83%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

