Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 5,161 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 70,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,002,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 307,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,243,000 after buying an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $97.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.81 and a fifty-two week high of $112.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5772 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

