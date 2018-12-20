Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY) Stake Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 72.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,820 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Casey’s General Stores worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $130.00 target price on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $146.00 target price on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Sidoti set a $130.00 target price on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.09.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, VP William J. Walljasper sold 7,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $945,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,218.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Terry W. Handley sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $395,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $128.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.51. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.42 and a fifty-two week high of $137.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 10th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

