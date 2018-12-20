CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

CASI has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st.

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $410.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 1.46.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 610.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,714,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,334 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 664.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 491,471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,933,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 178,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 178,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma and triple-negative breast cancer.

