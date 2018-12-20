Cass Information Systems (CASS) COO Sells $46,750.00 in Stock

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) COO Gary B. Langfitt sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $46,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CASS stock opened at $51.26 on Thursday. Cass Information Systems has a 1-year low of $45.31 and a 1-year high of $62.07. The firm has a market cap of $775.85 million, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $37.62 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CASS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cass Information Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Cass Information Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cass Information Systems by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cass Information Systems by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cass Information Systems by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cass Information Systems by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cass Information Systems (CASS) COO Sells $46,750.00 in Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/cass-information-systems-cass-coo-sells-46750-00-in-stock.html.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.