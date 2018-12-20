CBS (CBS.A) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of CBS (NYSE:CBS.A) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE CBS.A opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. CBS has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.05.

CBS (NYSE:CBS.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. CBS had a return on equity of 86.51% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company operates through four segment: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Media. The Entertainment segment comprises the CBS TV Network; CBS TV Studios; CBS Studios International and CBS TV Distribution; CBS Interactive; CBS Films; and the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

