CDK Global Inc (CDK) Receives $69.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price target on CDK Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

In other news, insider Neil Packham acquired 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $28,082.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,082.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.96 per share, with a total value of $127,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 39,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,199.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,988 shares of company stock valued at $555,855 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the third quarter worth $43,048,000. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 14.5% during the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 50.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the third quarter worth $3,008,000. Finally, Sloane Robinson LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the third quarter worth $488,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDK stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.55. 5,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,353. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $46.17 and a 12-month high of $76.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.72.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. CDK Global had a net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 173.86%. The firm had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.74%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

