Ceconomy (CEC1) PT Set at €3.30 by Warburg Research

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) has been given a €3.30 ($3.84) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CEC1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Baader Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.80 ($7.91) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.70 ($8.95) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €6.80 ($7.91) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €4.38 ($5.09).

ETR:CEC1 opened at €3.52 ($4.09) on Thursday. Ceconomy has a 52-week low of €8.88 ($10.33) and a 52-week high of €29.50 ($34.30).

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multichannel consumer electronics stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brand names; redcoon.de, an online electronics store; and JUKE!, a music streaming service that comprise songs, films, games, and e-books. The company also operates iBOOD, a live-shopping portal; Flip4New!, a purchasing service for consumer electronics, which allow customers to sell used electronic articles; and LocaFox, a local commerce platform that connects local retailers with the multichannel world.

