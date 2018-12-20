Celgene Co. (CELG) Shares Bought by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celgene in the second quarter worth $101,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celgene in the third quarter worth $132,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Celgene in the second quarter worth $143,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in shares of Celgene by 528.9% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Celgene in the third quarter worth $204,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CELG shares. BidaskClub lowered Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Mizuho set a $117.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Celgene in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.19.

Shares of Celgene stock opened at $65.58 on Thursday. Celgene Co. has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $109.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.27. Celgene had a return on equity of 108.76% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

