Celgene Co. (CELG) Stake Decreased by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,643,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 429,381 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Celgene worth $236,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celgene during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celgene during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Celgene during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 528.9% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Celgene during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Celgene alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Celgene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Leerink Swann set a $112.00 price target on Celgene and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.19.

Celgene stock opened at $65.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Celgene Co. has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $109.98.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 108.76% and a net margin of 19.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Celgene Co. (CELG) Stake Decreased by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/celgene-co-celg-stake-decreased-by-tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc.html.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.