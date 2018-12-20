CEMIG (CIG) Rating Increased to Buy at Santander

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was upgraded by analysts at Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CIG. UBS Group lowered CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised CEMIG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th.

Get CEMIG alerts:

CIG opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. CEMIG has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $3.39.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.