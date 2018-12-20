Centene Corp (CNC) Expected to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Investment analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Centene in a research report issued on Monday, December 17th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst J. Twizell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.26. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Centene’s Q3 2019 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Centene from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Centene from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Centene from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.45.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $118.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Centene has a 12 month low of $97.61 and a 12 month high of $148.98.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

In other Centene news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $1,938,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in Centene by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Centene by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in Centene by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Centene by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

