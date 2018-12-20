Centerstate Bank Corp (CSFL) Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,508,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,950 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.62% of Centerstate Bank worth $70,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centerstate Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Centerstate Bank by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Centerstate Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Centerstate Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC bought a new stake in Centerstate Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Centerstate Bank news, Director David G. Salyers acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $77,035.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,892 shares in the company, valued at $195,712.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Pou, Jr. acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $29,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,759.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $273,630. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centerstate Bank stock opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Centerstate Bank Corp has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $32.27.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $128.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSFL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centerstate Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centerstate Bank in a research note on Sunday, September 30th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Centerstate Bank in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

