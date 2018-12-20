CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (EBR) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NYSE:EBR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.03. 12,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,461. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBR. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 500.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 600,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 500,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 1,747.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 141,556 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 23.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 73,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW.

