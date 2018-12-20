Central Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 950.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,473 shares during the period. SYSCO makes up about 1.2% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SYSCO by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 227,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,651,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 7.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 10.0% in the third quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 89,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 19.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYY opened at $63.49 on Thursday. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $75.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.39 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 68.81% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.86%.

In other SYSCO news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,215,532 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $147,222,101.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,804.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $343,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,687.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,750,007 shares of company stock worth $249,273,639. Insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $67.00 price target on shares of SYSCO and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of SYSCO to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

