Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (PKG)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,667 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 136.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 19.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 92.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 50.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 15.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $85.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.85. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $83.54 and a 12 month high of $131.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price objective on Packaging Corp Of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Argus cut their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.91.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

