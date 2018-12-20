Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 409 Shares of Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Biogen by 503.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,473,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $873,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,598 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Biogen by 61.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,751,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,240,000 after acquiring an additional 664,096 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in Biogen by 21,407.0% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 665,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 662,120 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,735,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 163.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,927,000 after acquiring an additional 524,575 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. BidaskClub cut shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $394.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $373.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.62.

Biogen stock opened at $292.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $249.17 and a fifty-two week high of $388.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 25.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Ehlers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

