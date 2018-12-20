Central Securities Corp. (CET) VP Acquires $55,308.00 in Stock

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) VP Andrew J. O’neill acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $55,308.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,698.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN CET traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,957. Central Securities Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $30.12.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This is a boost from Central Securities’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 8.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Central Securities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Securities in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Central Securities in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Central Securities by 63.5% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned self managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. Central Securities Corp. was founded on October 1, 1929 and is based in New York City.

