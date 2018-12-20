Centuria Capital Ltd (ASX:CNI) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

ASX:CNI traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting A$1.31 ($0.93). The company had a trading volume of 102,370 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.01, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a current ratio of 13.47.

Get Centuria Capital alerts:

In other news, insider John Slater bought 95,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.30 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$124,350.20 ($88,191.63). Also, insider Garry Charny 31,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/centuria-capital-ltd-cni-to-issue-0-04-interim-dividend.html.

About Centuria Capital

Centuria Capital Group, a property funds manager, markets and manages investment products primarily in Australia. It operates through Property Funds Management, Investment Bonds Management, and Co-Investments segments. The Property Funds Management segment manages listed and unlisted property funds. The Investment Bonds Management segment manages benefit funds, which include a range of financial products, such as single and multi-premium investments.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Centuria Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuria Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.