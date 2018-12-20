Century Aluminum Sees Unusually High Options Volume (CENX)

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 697 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 817% compared to the typical daily volume of 76 put options.

In other news, Director Jarl Berntzen bought 10,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,531.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CENX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Shares of CENX stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $723.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.19. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.09 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 6.51%. Analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

