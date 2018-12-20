Cerecor (CERC) Now Covered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CERC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Cerecor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Get Cerecor alerts:

Shares of Cerecor stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Cerecor has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $5.74.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 75.94% and a negative net margin of 241.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Cerecor will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerecor news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $165,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 6,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $30,487.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,046,689 shares of company stock worth $3,991,611 over the last three months. 80.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cerecor by 630.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cerecor in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerecor in the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Cerecor by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 87,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Veripred, and Ulesfia for the treatment of inflammation of the skin, joints, lungs, and other organs, as well as asthma, allergies, arthritis, and head lice infestation.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.