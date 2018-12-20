Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) Position Raised by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 320.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,412 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,976,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,274,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,682 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,193,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,331,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,551 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 21,966,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,675,000 after purchasing an additional 349,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,016,000 after purchasing an additional 108,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,728,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,181,000 after purchasing an additional 63,532 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Terri R. Kallsen sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $226,440.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $128,400.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 411,366 shares of company stock worth $19,333,819. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 31.71%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.08 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

