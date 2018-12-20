Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,608,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,141 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.42% of Charles Schwab worth $276,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 39,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 381,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 36,777 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,888,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,969,000 after purchasing an additional 278,002 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,453,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,599,000 after purchasing an additional 186,094 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Marie A. Chandoha sold 8,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $404,436.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total value of $128,400.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 411,366 shares of company stock worth $19,333,819. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 32.65%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Citigroup upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.08 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

