Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shares Gap Up to $58.43

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.14, but opened at $58.43. Cheniere Energy shares last traded at $59.43, with a volume of 2786444 shares changing hands.

LNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $78.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share.

In other news, General Counsel Sean N. Markowitz bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.10 per share, with a total value of $100,470.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 57,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,701.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jack A. Fusco bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.20 per share, with a total value of $888,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 564,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,424,260.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,132 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,716 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,014,000 after acquiring an additional 22,395 shares during the period.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

