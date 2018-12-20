Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Lowered to Underweight at Capital One Financial

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) was downgraded by research analysts at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday.

CHK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.72 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $3.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.62.

NYSE:CHK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,385,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,082,554. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.44, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.92. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $5.60.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 54.07%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $132,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 727,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,935. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Archie W. Dunham acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $2,664,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,047,375 shares in the company, valued at $13,425,172.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,325,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,250. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHK. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 174.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

