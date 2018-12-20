Choice Hotels International (CHH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Choice Hotels’ shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company’s enthralling growth trajectory is likely to continue after it reported better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter of 2018. The company also raised its 2018 earnings guidance. By enhancement of mid-scale brand and the acquisition of WoodSpring, as well as the transformation of the Comfort and Cambria brand, Choice Hotels is poised for growth. Earnings estimates for 2018 have been revised upward over the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism surrounding the company’s future earnings potential. However, high cost of operations and competition remain concerns. Total operating expenses in the first nine months of 2018 increased 7% year over year. Also, the hospitality industry is cyclical and a worsening of global economic conditions might in turn dent Choice Hotels’ revenues and profits.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

NYSE CHH opened at $70.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.08. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $69.06 and a 12-month high of $85.35.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.69 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 17.26% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 35,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,910,365.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,484,870.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $424,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,103.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,819,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,194 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 204.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 632,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,783,000 after acquiring an additional 424,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 692.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after acquiring an additional 268,559 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,285,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,356,000. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

