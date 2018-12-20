Cineworld Group (CINE) Given “Top pick” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Cineworld Group to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. HSBC upgraded Cineworld Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 573.67 ($7.50).

Cineworld Group stock opened at GBX 262.20 ($3.43) on Tuesday. Cineworld Group has a 52 week low of GBX 210.15 ($2.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 329.42 ($4.30).

About Cineworld Group

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

