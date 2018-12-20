Cintas (CTAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Cintas updated its FY 2019 guidance to $7.30-7.38 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $7.30-7.38 EPS.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $6.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.04. 1,388,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,480. Cintas has a 12 month low of $147.38 and a 12 month high of $217.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get Cintas alerts:

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous annual dividend of $1.62. Cintas’s payout ratio is 34.51%.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.09.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Cintas (CTAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/cintas-ctas-issues-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-04-eps.html.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.