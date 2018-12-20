Cintas Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 497 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 665% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 put options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas stock opened at $165.07 on Thursday. Cintas has a one year low of $147.38 and a one year high of $217.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cintas will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous annual dividend of $1.62. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 34.51%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $178.00 price target (up from $164.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.09.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

