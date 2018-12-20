Citadel Advisors LLC Has $894,000 Position in Gorman-Rupp Co (GRC)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,744 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRC. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Gorman-Rupp by 239.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the third quarter valued at about $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

GRC stock opened at $31.71 on Thursday. Gorman-Rupp Co has a 12-month low of $26.53 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $850.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $102.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Citadel Advisors LLC Has $894,000 Position in Gorman-Rupp Co (GRC)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/citadel-advisors-llc-has-894000-position-in-gorman-rupp-co-grc.html.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.