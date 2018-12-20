Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ULTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Ulta Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. OTR Global downgraded Ulta Beauty to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ulta Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.76.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $237.43 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $191.70 and a 12-month high of $322.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,933,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,285,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,682,000 after buying an additional 336,985 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,932,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,856,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

