Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Stake Boosted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,839 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC now owns 852,065 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $89,330,000 after buying an additional 167,031 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,779,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,406,000. SP Asset Management purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,288 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $105.96 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.70 and a 52 week high of $116.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 91.46%. The firm had revenue of $732.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

Citrix Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cloud computing company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $852,551.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,219.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Minahan sold 5,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $644,366.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,135,655 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

