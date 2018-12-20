City Office REIT (CIO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CIO. JMP Securities initiated coverage on City Office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut City Office REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet cut City Office REIT from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $15.00 price objective on City Office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.17.

CIO stock opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.33.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Shraiberg acquired 35,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $377,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,185 shares in the company, valued at $908,356.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 11.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,558,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,902,000 after purchasing an additional 365,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 11.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,558,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,902,000 after purchasing an additional 365,328 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 65.3% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 326,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 128,749 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 20.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 95,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 125.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in mid-sized metropolitan areas with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.3 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

