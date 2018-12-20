Civeo (CVEO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.28

Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 29030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVEO. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 target price on shares of Civeo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Civeo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $228.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 4.05.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Civeo had a negative return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $120.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.30 million. Research analysts expect that Civeo Corp will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 8.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 241,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 18,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 19.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 26,425 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the second quarter worth $139,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the third quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

About Civeo (NYSE:CVEO)

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; open camps; and mobile camps, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

