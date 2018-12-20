Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $528.02 Million Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,236,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583,181 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 7.44% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $528,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 175,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 809.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 70,082 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP C Frank Bennett sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $619,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,127.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brett P. Monia sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IONS opened at $50.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 635.75 and a beta of 2.38. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.96.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

