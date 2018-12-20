Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $595.36 Million Stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,368,632 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after selling 530,706 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 2.48% of Red Hat worth $595,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Red Hat by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,703,926 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $2,548,970,000 after purchasing an additional 103,057 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Red Hat by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 804,809 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $109,673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Red Hat by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 47,528 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Red Hat by 558.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,732 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Red Hat by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,010,801 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $137,752,000 after purchasing an additional 893,465 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RHT stock opened at $175.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Red Hat Inc has a 12 month low of $115.31 and a 12 month high of $179.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.27, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 17th. The open-source software company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Red Hat had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Red Hat Inc will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Red Hat news, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $120,028.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,121.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $314,200.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,214,223.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $453,984 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

RHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $186.00) on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Northland Securities downgraded Red Hat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Red Hat to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Nomura downgraded Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Red Hat in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Red Hat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.62.

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

