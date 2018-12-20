Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.22

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 284357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLSD shares. Laidlaw set a $5.00 target price on Clearside Biomedical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $4.00 price target on Clearside Biomedical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC set a $4.00 price target on Clearside Biomedical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush set a $29.00 price target on Clearside Biomedical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearside Biomedical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical Inc will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 21,622 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,859,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,883,000 after acquiring an additional 645,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema.

