Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.19% of Clearwater Paper worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,759,000 after buying an additional 196,113 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 23,521.8% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 153,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 153,127 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 19.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after buying an additional 41,418 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 62.0% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 45,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 17,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the second quarter worth about $376,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Shares of CLW opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $442.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. Clearwater Paper Corp has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $50.60.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $426.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.38 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Corp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/clearwater-paper-corp-clw-shares-sold-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.