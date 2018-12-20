CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832,972 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at $170,000. 18.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNHI opened at $9.12 on Thursday. CNH Industrial NV has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.22.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CNH Industrial NV will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

