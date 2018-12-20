CoBiz Financial Inc (COBZ) Position Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of CoBiz Financial Inc (NASDAQ:COBZ) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 916,772 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,145 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CoBiz Financial were worth $20,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CoBiz Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,957,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,041,000 after purchasing an additional 37,931 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC raised its stake in CoBiz Financial by 20.6% during the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,766,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,119,000 after acquiring an additional 302,244 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in CoBiz Financial by 9.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,266,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,208,000 after acquiring an additional 105,341 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in CoBiz Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,255,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CoBiz Financial by 30.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 741,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,925,000 after acquiring an additional 173,900 shares in the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COBZ opened at $22.14 on Thursday. CoBiz Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $23.55.

Several brokerages have commented on COBZ. BidaskClub raised CoBiz Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine downgraded CoBiz Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoBiz Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.94.

About CoBiz Financial

CoBiz Financial Inc, a diversified financial services company, provides various financial products and services in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking and Fee-Based Lines segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial, real estate, and private banking services, as well as treasury management, interest-rate hedging, and depository products.

