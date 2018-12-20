Codexis (CDXS) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CDXS. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Codexis from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Codexis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Codexis stock opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. Codexis has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $23.05.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, insider John J. Nicols sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $1,405,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,112,679 shares in the company, valued at $19,549,770.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 10,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $184,950.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 215,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,153.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,537. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 13.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,345,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,378,000 after purchasing an additional 164,347 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the second quarter worth $1,440,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 29.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 17.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 30,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 27.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

