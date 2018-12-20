Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Insider Sells $114,126.00 in Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 1,654 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $114,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, September 25th, Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 665 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $51,604.00.

CTSH stock opened at $64.23 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $63.63 and a 12-month high of $85.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,434.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital set a $94.00 price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.81.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Insider Sells $114,126.00 in Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/cognizant-technology-solutions-corp-ctsh-insider-sells-114126-00-in-stock.html.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.