Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Insider Sells $114,126.00 in Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 1,654 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $114,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 25th, Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 665 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $51,604.00.
CTSH stock opened at $64.23 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $63.63 and a 12-month high of $85.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,434.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital set a $94.00 price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.81.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.
