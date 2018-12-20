Cohen & Steers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,139 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $24,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 138.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 80,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,004,000 after buying an additional 46,590 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth $223,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth $200,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 48.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.0% during the second quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 707,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,345,000 after buying an additional 46,374 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $284.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Anthem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.33.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $257.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $215.52 and a 52 week high of $300.57.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Anthem’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.92%.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 7,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.71, for a total value of $2,267,270.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,536,594.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,825,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,826 shares of company stock worth $5,815,620. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

