Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $47.07 Million Stake in Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,429,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,600 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $47,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,823,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,952 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,342,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,549,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,761,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1,043.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 388,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 354,917 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $16.57 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DEA shares. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,834. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,602.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government.

