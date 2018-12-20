Cohen & Steers Limited Drtn Prfd&Incm Fd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (LDP)

Cohen & Steers Limited Drtn Prfd&Incm Fd (NYSE:LDP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.156 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSE:LDP opened at $20.22 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Limited Drtn Prfd&Incm Fd has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $26.65.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Drtn Prfd&Incm Fd

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

