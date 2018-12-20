Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd (RNP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd (NYSE:RNP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 15th.

Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.

RNP opened at $17.29 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $21.36.

Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

