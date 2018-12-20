Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 12th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSE RFI opened at $11.12 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $13.10.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

