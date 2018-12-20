Community Healthcare Trust Inc (CHCT) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,414 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 326.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 156,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,744,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,983,000 after purchasing an additional 109,825 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 490.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 61,816 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 10.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 44,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piermont Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHCT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday, November 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $29.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.85 million, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.81. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $32.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 114.89%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $424.2 million in 93 real estate properties as of September 30, 2018, located in 28 states, totaling approximately 2.1 million square feet.

