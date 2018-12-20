Comparing Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) and Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bausch Health Companies and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bausch Health Companies 3 6 7 0 2.25 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals 1 1 8 0 2.70

Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus price target of $25.79, indicating a potential upside of 30.96%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $45.75, indicating a potential upside of 105.06%. Given Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Bausch Health Companies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.1% of Bausch Health Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Bausch Health Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Bausch Health Companies has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.96, indicating that its stock price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bausch Health Companies and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bausch Health Companies $8.72 billion 0.79 $2.40 billion $3.83 5.14 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50.28 million ($2.99) -7.46

Bausch Health Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bausch Health Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bausch Health Companies and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bausch Health Companies -40.41% 32.19% 3.93% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals N/A -35.38% -31.94%

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals beats Bausch Health Companies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. It offers dermatology products that treat a range of conditions, including actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, cold sores, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and other dermatoses, as well as provides aesthetic medical devices, which address various conditions, including facial wrinkles, acne, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, skin tightening, and laser hair removal. The company also develops and markets products that treat gastrointestinal and hepatologic conditions comprising hepatic encephalopathy, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, traveler's diarrhea, opioid-induced constipation, ulcerative colitis, and others. In addition, it offers eye health products, such as contact lens; products that treat various eye conditions, including glaucoma, eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and retinal diseases; and intraocular lenses and delivery systems, phacoemulsification equipment, and other surgical instruments and devices for the treatment of cataracts, and vitreous and retinal eye conditions. Further, the company provides products in the therapeutic areas of epilepsy, migraines, depression, chronic pain, and rare diseases such, as huntington's disease; and oral health products for adult periodontitis and mouth dryness, as well as teeth-whitening. Additionally, it offers eye drops; skin care products, including moisturizers; and eye vitamins and mineral supplements, as well as neurology products. The company was formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. and changed its name to Bausch Health Companies Inc. in July 2018. Bausch Health Companies Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 that is in Phase I trial for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib, which is in Phase 1b trial to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.