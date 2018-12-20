Comparing ESSA Bancorp (ESSA) and Home Bancorp (HBCP)

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) and ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Home Bancorp and ESSA Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancorp $84.36 million 3.93 $16.82 million $2.77 12.62 ESSA Bancorp $72.32 million 2.54 $6.53 million N/A N/A

Home Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than ESSA Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Home Bancorp and ESSA Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 ESSA Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Home Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.26%. Given Home Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Home Bancorp is more favorable than ESSA Bancorp.

Dividends

Home Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. ESSA Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Home Bancorp pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Home Bancorp has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESSA Bancorp has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Home Bancorp and ESSA Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancorp 24.90% 11.05% 1.45% ESSA Bancorp 9.03% 3.64% 0.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.6% of Home Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of ESSA Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Home Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of ESSA Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Home Bancorp beats ESSA Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides various loan products, such as one-to four-family first mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, multi-family residential loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities; and offers online banking services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a network of 40 banking offices in Greater Lafayette, Southwest Louisiana, Baton Rouge, Greater New Orleans and Northshore regions of south Louisiana, and the Natchez and Vicksburg regions of west Mississippi. Home Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts for businesses. The company's loan portfolio comprises first mortgage loans for the purchase, construction, or refinancing of one- to four-family residential real estate property; commercial real estate loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and commercial and consumer loans, including indirect auto loans, as well as loans secured by deposits and personal unsecured loans. In addition, it offers insurance benefits consulting services, such as health insurance, life insurance, short term and long term disability, dental, vision, 401(K) retirement planning, and individual health products, as well as asset management and trust, and investment services. As of September 30, 2017, the company operated 25 full-service banking offices, including 10 offices in Monroe County, 3 offices in Lehigh County, 6 offices in Northampton County, 1 office in Lackawanna County, 1 office in Luzerne County, 1 office in Chester County, 2 offices in Delaware County, and 1 office in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

